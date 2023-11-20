Local

No injuries after firefighters respond to house fire in North Bend

By KIRO 7 News Staff

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a fire at a home in North Bend, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

At about 5:23 p.m., firefighters with Eastside Fire & Rescue, Snoqualmie, Bellevue, and Fall City responded to a reported fire in the 44000 block of Southeast 146th Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

By 6:14 p.m., the fire was out and firefighters were monitoring the scene for hotspots.

