‘No To Blue Angels’ billboard goes up in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — A “No to Blue Angels” billboard just went up in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

The Blue Angels have been a fixture of Seafair for more than 50 year-- their thunderous roar could is the soundtrack to summer’s in Seattle.

“I miss it more now because I don’t live on this side of town anymore,” said Carolyn Finney.

She says she enjoyed the acrobatic show before moving to SeaTac.

“Just seeing them fly around just close to the house down on, by the beach, that kind of stuff,” Finney said. “Yeah, it was exciting to see that.”

However, a group of activists say the Blue Angels are harming the environment, our health, and traumatizing victims of war.

The Airshow Climate Action coalition of organizations has installed the billboard in the heart of Blue Angels country.

They have been fighting the Blue Angels for years, often picketing outside Seafair.

For the first time this year, they put up a billboard on busy Rainier Avenue South.

They hope to spread their message of the harm the jets cause to the people who live nearby.

Dr. Breck Lebegue, a retired Air Force public health physician, says jets can cause damage to your health.

“Because the burning of fossil fuel hurts health,” said Dr. Lebegue.

He says emissions from the U.S. Navy’s fighter jets spew pollutants that hurt everyone, especially those living in the Rainier Valley.

“And burning it loudly like the Blue Angels do at 110 decibels measured on the ground, harms ears,” said Dr. Lebegue. “It may cause permanent damage to hearing.”

Phillip Nguyen leases the billboard to Clear Channel.

He agreed the jets have downsides, but also believes that watching them can be fun.

“Yeah,” he said. “Have fun. Have fun with a friend.”

Researchers at the University of Washington have studied the impact of the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 Super Hornets on nearby residential areas.

They study the jets for an extended period to understand how they affect the people who live near the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island.

They found the noise could be damaging to health.

Many people who spoke to KIRO 7 said they are willing to take that risk for a couple of days each summer of pure delight.

