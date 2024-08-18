No arrests after three men injured in Tacoma shooting late Saturday

Three men were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tyler Street.

All three victims, adult males, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were transported to the hospital by emergency responders, while the third went on his own.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

