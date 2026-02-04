Nightly closures begin on I-90 in Issaquah to build fish passage

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews have begun overnight lane closures on westbound I-90 in Issaquah from now until February 14.

The closures will allow crews to build a structure for fish to pass through under the highway.

Teams will be working between the 17th Avenue Northwest and Lakemont Boulevard Southeast interchanges.

WSDOT has listed the following upcoming closure times:

Through Friday, Feb. 13: Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.

Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7: Westbound I-90 reduced to one lane each night west of the 17th Avenue Northwest interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day for crews to shift traffic onto the bypass.

Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14: Westbound I-90 reduced to one lane each night near the Lakemont Boulevard Southeast interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day for crews to shift traffic onto the bypass.

Current infrastructure under I-90 doesn’t allow fish to go up and downstream naturally through the Lewis, West Village Park and Schneider creeks, according to WSDOT.

The fish passage project aims to remove culverts and bridges that impede fish migration.

Read more at wsdot.wa.gov.

