Night skiing is back at two Washington passes.

Summit at Snoqualmie announced that night skiing is officially open at Alpental. It began on Thursday.

Lifts will run until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Night skiing can be especially challenging when we haven’t seen fresh snow in a bit. Coverage is limited, so please ride with care, take it easy, and stay alert to changing conditions,” staff shared.

Night skiing also returned this week at Stevens Pass.

“Terrain and lift access will vary based on weather and conditions, but the vibes are on. Swing by after work or class and get your turns in after dark,” staff shared.

Lifts will be running until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Last month’s atmospheric rivers and historic flooding postponed the start of ski season. Stevens Pass was hindered by the extended closure of Highway 2. Floodwaters collapsed a lane of Highway 410 between Greenwater and Enumclaw on the way to Crystal. Summit at Snoqualmie managed to avoid most issues from the storm, but some trails did flood.

