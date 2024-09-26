NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges, sources confirm.

The indictment came after a swirl of investigations into Mayor Eric Adams and key members of his inner circle came to light.

According to the New York Times, the indictment is sealed, and it was unclear what charge or charges Mr. Adams will face or when he will surrender to the authorities. Federal prosecutors are expected to announce the details of the indictment on Thursday.

Mayor Adams will be the first mayor in New York City history to be charged while in office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

