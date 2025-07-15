New WA law protects pets, kids from hot cars

The thermostat is expected to hit the 90s around the region later this week, with Wednesday being a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. While people are bracing for warmer weather, fire crews and police are working to keep everyone safe, especially in their cars.

KIRO 7’s Eric Thomas spoke with first responders about what to watch out for, highlighting some new protective legislation that goes into effect at the end of the month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Never Happen” campaign focuses on educating parents and preventing youth deaths in hot cars.

“Even if you park in the shade or crack your window a little bit, it does very little to change the inside temperature of your car. So, if you wanna run a quick errand, leave the A/C on, leave the window cracked ― we want to impress to people that it is not something that will make their car a safe temperature. Don’t make that choice,” said Laura Dunn with the NHTSA.

Dunn also says children’s bodies can’t regulate temperature the same way an adult’s can, going up anywhere from three to five times faster.

Around 37 kids die every year from heat stroke, with 15 deaths so far this year.

Christie Veley of South County Fire says it doesn’t take long for a vehicle to go from cool and air-conditioned to sweltering in the summer heat.

“They can heat up to 19 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the window cracked. So, that means your pets or your child is gonna get hot very quickly. Never leave a child in a car, even for a minute,” said Veley.

A new state law going into effect July 27th protects you from getting sued if you break into a stranger’s car to save a child or animal who’s overheating inside.

House Bill 10-46, signed by Governor Bob Ferguson earlier this year, states that if the vehicle is locked and there’s no reasonable method for someone inside to escape, you can break the glass.

However, the bill also states you should not use more force than necessary.

There must be “imminent danger”, and you have to notify law enforcement before breaking in. Once the window is smashed, you are required to stay with the child or animal until officers, first responders, or animal control arrive.

©2025 Cox Media Group