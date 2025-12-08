Port Angeles and Sequim Bay develop new strategy to prepare for tsunami risk

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Washington Emergency Management Division announced it has created a new tsunami strategy for the Port of Port Angeles and Sequim Bay.

The aim is to increase safety and protect property.

The strategy focuses on analyzing impacts from both a 9.0 Cascadia-type earthquake and a tsunami.

It is also being looked into the possibility of a distant tsunami from an earthquake in Alaska.

“This Tsunami Maritime Strategy represents a significant advancement in protecting the people, infrastructure and maritime assets that define Clallam County,” said James Alton, Port of Port Angeles Airports and Emergency Manager.“The U.S. Coast Guard is proud to have partnered with the Washington Emergency Management Division and other key stakeholders,” said U.S.C.G. Capt. Mark McDonnell, Captain of the Port.

The study found that a Cascadia-type tsunami could create waves up to 16 feet high.

These waves could be at the Port Angeles waterfront within an hour of the earthquake.

For the distant Alaska tsunami scenario, less than two feet of inundation is expected for the Port Angeles and Sequim Bay areas.

It is also expected to hit both areas within 4.5-5 hours of the initial earthquake.

Washington Geological Survey worked with Clallam County Emergency Management, the Port of Port Angeles, the U.S. Coast Guard, and key stakeholders to create the strategy.

The Port of Port Angeles is using the information to prepare for tsunami impacts, like burying fuel tanks underground and strengthening dock infrastructure.

The Port is also making plans to install additional tsunami signage.

Its upcoming projects will add taller, thicker pilings to its marinas.

A public meeting about the strategy is planned for January 20, 2026, in Port Angeles.

You can find more information on protective action by the port for tsunamis and high waves here.

