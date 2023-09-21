A new troll statue has been hidden in Seattle’s Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK. Wash — A new wooden troll statue now lives in Seattle’s Lincoln Park.

The troll goes by the name of Bruun Idun and was created entirely out of recycled materials by Danish sculpture artist Thomas Dambo.

The wooden sculpture is part of the Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King project and features six total troll sculptures created by Dambo.

The statues can be found around the Pacific Northwest where each installation has an underlying environmental story. Statue locations also include Bainbridge, Vashon, Issaquah, and Portland.

On Wednesday, Dambo visited Seattle’s National Nordic Museum to speak about the project.

“In this one, we used 150 recycled pallets, and the feet and the head were made back in my studio in Denmark of scrap wood we had back there and the head is made of logs of Douglas Fir we got over on Vashon,” Dambo told KIRO 7.

If you would like to go on a Northwest Troll hunt, you can visit the Troll Map to get started.

The troll project is meant to comment on “the human experience” by focusing on the connections between Coast Salish tribal communities and Scandinavian traditions.





