New toll rules announced for SR 167

SUMNER, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced new toll rules for State Route 167 (SR 167).

Carpoolers who want to use the express toll lanes for free must have a Good To Go! account, a Flex Pass set to HOV mode in their vehicle, and at least two people in the vehicle, including the driver—starting October 20.

Motorcyclists will also need an account and a Good To Go! motorcycle pass to use the lanes for free.

“The updated rules will provide a more streamlined and predictable experience for drivers across the region, making them more consistent with the I-405 express toll lanes,” WSDOT stated in its news release.

However, the new rules will not be implemented in the construction zone where workers are fixing the SR 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest.

Northbound SR 167 HOV lane will be untolled until bridge is fixed

The northbound SR 167 HOV lane, between Sumner and Pacific, will remain untolled until the bridge is fixed. That lane was originally planned to be converted to an express toll lane before a truck hit the SR 167 bridge, causing closures to assess and repair the damage.

WSDOT stated it will temporarily reopen the outside right lane and inside left lane to traffic on SR 167 by October 17.

Along with two lanes reopening, speeds will be reduced to 45 mph, a barrier will be installed to prevent traffic from entering the middle lane and merging into the inside and outside lanes, and all truck traffic will be restricted to the right lane.

But to make the traffic adjustments, crews will have to close SR 167 north overnight. Those plans will be shared when they are available, WSDOT noted.

The new rules for the SR 167 express toll lanes between Renton and Puyallup will take effect at 5 a.m. October 20.

Toll rates will still range from $1 to $15, depending on real-time traffic conditions. Drivers will be charged based on where they enter and exit the lanes, similar to the I-405 express toll lanes, according to WSDOT.

©2025 Cox Media Group