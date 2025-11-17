New ‘throwback’ license plate available in WA

Washington drivers will soon have some new specialty license plate options to consider.

The “throwback” plate features white lettering on a black background and is the latest addition to the state’s special design lineup. It is available now.

According to the Department of Licensing (DOL), it’s a nod to the design of a plate used briefly in the early 20th century. Proceeds will go toward expanding and improving driver education programs and activities.

Several other specialty license plates are expected to be available in the months ahead. Some are delayed, either because the DOL is awaiting a design or finalizing contracts.

Pickleball

A plate honoring our state sport is expected to be available on or around Nov. 19, 2025. Proceeds go to the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association to be used for the construction and maintenance of pickleball courts.

Washington honeybees and pollinators

Just passed testing; availability date coming soon. Proceeds go to the Washington State Beekeepers Association for research, educational activities, and related materials.

Keep Washington evergreen

On hold while contract negotiations continue. Proceeds from this plate, which has green lettering on a white background similar to a plate issued in the 1970s, will support electric charging stations.

Mount St. Helens

Awaiting redesign after the first one failed testing. Proceeds will promote education, stewardship, and science at Mount St. Helens.

LeMay-America’s Car Museum

Just passed testing; availability date coming soon. Proceeds go to education and job training related to automobiles.

Smokey Bear

On hold as we await contract finalization. Proceeds go to the state Department of Natural Resources for wildfire prevention programs.

The DOL already offers a number of custom plates – everything from U.S. Armed Forces to colleges to sports teams.

To see all of your options, click here.

