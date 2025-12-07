New study shows how much rent in Seattle has increased in the last 4 years

NATIONAL — Rent costs have increased dramatically in most American cities.

This includes here in Washington.

The online leading marketplace, LendingTree, released a study that reviewed the fair market rent in 50 large metro areas.

They studied the rents of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments from 2021 to 2026.

The data was collected from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which gathers information on Fair Market Rent.

The studies found that rent went up by $457 for a one-bedroom apartment.

It found that rents rose by $505 for two-bedroom apartments.

They then ranked the cities by how much apartment unit cost had increased.

Seattle ranked 11th for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

One-bedroom apartments saw an increase of about 34%, or $547, from $1,599 to $2,146.

Two-bedroom apartments rose by about 31% with an increase of $595 per month from $1,906 to $2,501.

New York topped the list of the highest increase in one-bedroom apartments, from $1,801 to $2,655.

Top of the list for two-bedroom units was Miami, FL with an incrase $1,551 to $2,436.

San Fransico was at the bottom of the list of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

One bedroom decreased from $2,923 to $2,977, while two bedrooms increased from $3,553 to $3,604.

