New specialized license plates coming to WA

Are you a pickleball fanatic or passionate about pollinators? You can soon share your love with others on the road. Washington state drivers will soon have new options for specialized license plates.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5444 into law this month.

Starting November 1, drivers can purchase one for $40 plus other fees and taxes when registering their car. Renewal will cost $30 plus fees. Proceeds will go towards the government agency or nonprofit organization sponsoring the plate.

Here’s a list of the new options:

Mount St. Helens - proceeds will go to the Mount St. Helens Institute to promote education, stewardship, and science at Mount St. Helens.

- proceeds will go to the Mount St. Helens Institute to promote education, stewardship, and science at Mount St. Helens. LeMay-America’s Car Museum - proceeds going for education and job training related to automobiles.

- proceeds going for education and job training related to automobiles. Smokey Bear - proceeds will go to the Department of Natural Resources for wildfire prevention programs.

- proceeds will go to the Department of Natural Resources for wildfire prevention programs. State Sport - proceeds will go to the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association to be used for the construction and maintenance of dedicated pickleball courts.

- proceeds will go to the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association to be used for the construction and maintenance of dedicated pickleball courts. Keep Washington Evergreen - the plate will have green lettering on a white background similar to a plate issued in the 1970s. Proceeds will support electric charging stations throughout Washington.

- the plate will have green lettering on a white background similar to a plate issued in the 1970s. Proceeds will support electric charging stations throughout Washington. Historical Throwback - the plate will have white lettering on a black ground similar to a plate issued in the early 20th century. Proceeds will be used for expanding and improving driver education programs and activities.

- the plate will have white lettering on a black ground similar to a plate issued in the early 20th century. Proceeds will be used for expanding and improving driver education programs and activities. Honey Bees and Pollinators - proceeds will go to the Washington State Beekeepers Association for research and educational activities and materials about honey bees and pollinators.

Six other license plates will be offered if the sponsoring organizations each gather 3,500 signatures:

Donate Life - proceeds will go to Life Center Northwest to build awareness of organ donation and registration.

- proceeds will go to Life Center Northwest to build awareness of organ donation and registration. Firefighter Memorial - proceeds will go to the Washington State Council of Firefighters to benefit firefighters and their families in need.

- proceeds will go to the Washington State Council of Firefighters to benefit firefighters and their families in need. Nautical Northwest - proceeds will go to support of historic resources of Whidbey Island’s maritime communities.

- proceeds will go to support of historic resources of Whidbey Island’s maritime communities. Naval Academy - proceeds will go to the Veterans Stewardship Account to benefit veterans or their families.

- proceeds will go to the Veterans Stewardship Account to benefit veterans or their families. Seattle Reign FC - proceeds will go to the RAVE foundation to champion and empower girls, women, and gender-diverse people, protect the Salish Sea, and advance equity.

- proceeds will go to the RAVE foundation to champion and empower girls, women, and gender-diverse people, protect the Salish Sea, and advance equity. Working Forests - proceeds will go to the Washington Tree Farm Program to support small forest landowners.

Washington already offers a variety of specialized plates including state colleges and universities, military and veterans options, parks and environment plates, sports teams, tribal plates, and more. To see the full list, click here.

