New seasonal parking rates take effect around Seattle

SEATTLE — Are you prepared to pay more for parking? Well, it looks like the new rates that went into effect on Monday could be lower or simply not change on most streets.

On Monday, the latest parking rates went into effect and the Seattle Department of Transportation says the prices went down in many places.

The city has set rates based on data collected from the Performance-Based Parking Pricing Program, which uses a supply and demand model and previous parking use history to see where the demand is and set rates to increase the availability of open spaces.

SDOT said that if the use rate is lower than 65% use, then prices could go down, be split into subareas, or have the parking time increased. “Overall, rates are staying the same or decreasing at nearly 90% of all times and locations.”

When the street is more than 90% full, then prices could be raised or the time limit could be reduced. Streets with parking between 70% and 85% should not see changes.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood will likely see prices go up in the evening between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. because the demand is higher during these times.

Here is what’s changing:

72% of parking spots will see no change in prices and will be marked in Black

11% of parking spots will see a $0.50 increase and will be marked in Orange

17% of parking spots will see a $0.50 decrease and will be marked in Blue

Summary of street parking rate adjustment taking effect on March 10 (see additional details in the table below). (SDOT)

To see a detailed breakdown of parking rates throughout the day and separated by streets click here.

The next seasonal price adjustment will happen in summer 2025.

