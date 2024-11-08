New SEA Airport shuttle service coming to Bellevue hotels

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A new shuttle service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is headed to Bellevue. Starting December 1, travelers will be able to book a direct shuttle between the airport and five hotels.

The shuttle will be run by Eagle Shuttle Service. The company says there will be hourly pickups for passengers.

Cost

$30 plus tax per trip

Kids under the age of two ride free

Pickup & drop-off locations

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

The Westin Bellevue

Seattle Marriott Bellevue

Hilton Bellevue

Hilton Garden Inn

Hours of operation

Bellevue to SEA: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SEA to Bellevue: 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

