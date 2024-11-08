New SEA Airport shuttle service coming to Bellevue hotels

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A new shuttle service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is headed to Bellevue. Starting December 1, travelers will be able to book a direct shuttle between the airport and five hotels.
The shuttle will be run by Eagle Shuttle Service. The company says there will be hourly pickups for passengers.

Cost
$30 plus tax per trip
Kids under the age of two ride free
Pickup & drop-off locations
Hyatt Regency Bellevue
The Westin Bellevue
Seattle Marriott Bellevue
Hilton Bellevue
Hilton Garden Inn
Hours of operation
Bellevue to SEA: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SEA to Bellevue: 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
