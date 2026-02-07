New report shows that gun violence is down in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Prosecutor’s Office released a report that says that gun violence has been down for the second year in a row.

The new report that reviews gun violence from 2025 saw a 35% decrease to 1057 shootings.

Shooting increased right before the pandemic, rising until 2024, with 1615 shootings taking place.

Of those shootings that happened in 2025, only 13 were fatal, and 26 non-fatal shootings occurred.

The prosecutor’s office also pointed out that shootings involving children and teens were down by 61%.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion spoke on the importance of decreasing gun violence and the effect of gun violence on a community, saying, “The stories we hear throughout King County are why we are working so hard to reduce gun violence – and we are making progress that began in 2024 and has continued in 2025.

The information was released in a quarterly report that covers shootings in the city, gathered from law enforcement agencies across King County.

©2026 Cox Media Group