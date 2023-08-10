New rankings name Seahawks’ DK Metcalf as worst-behaved player

SEATTLE — New rankings released by the NFL name Seahawk’s wide receiver DK Metcalf as the worst-behaved player in the league.

JustGamblers says that DK Metcalf has an average of 1.3 offenses reported per game from 2020 to now. This means DK has exceeded the NFL’s standard level of bad behavior in less than a quarter of the time.

Several of these violations include arguing with aide judge Allen Baynes and taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. These two events alone have cost the Seahawks 88,591 so far in fines which is more than any of the other worst-offending players cited in the report.

However, these fines pale in comparison to Metcalf’s yearly salary of $25 million dollars and only equals 0.092% of his reported wage.

The report found that the most common infraction for players was un-sportsman-like conduct which included verbal abuse, taunting an official, or faking an injury. Interestingly enough, DK Metcalf has reported more instances of these offenses than any other player penalized in the NFL.

“While the majority of infractions go relatively unnoticed by fans, they can negatively impact how teams are perceived, particularly if the rule violations affect play or significantly affect the game’s end result,” said a Just Gamblers spokesperson, “It’s an intense sport, so it’s understandable that players can slip up on the pitch. However, it’s important that they remain mindful of their actions - and that officials consider a more impactful way to deter them from offending again, rather than a diminutive fine.”





©2023 Cox Media Group