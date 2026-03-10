New photos released of Puyallup armed robbery suspect

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) has posted new photos of a man accused of armed robbery at a credit union on February 25.

At around 2:15 p.m., a man was caught on security camera footage walking into the Harborstone Credit Union wearing a disguise including a dark-colored wig and a facemask.

New photos show the man after he took off his disguise wearing a neon yellow undershirt, greyish jeans, white shoes, and a backpack, PPD said.

He is described as around 40 years old, six feet tall, and about 230 pounds with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup PD tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

