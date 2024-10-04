A new Marysville facility will help with need for childcare in Snohomish Co.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — There’s a new early learning center coming to Marysville.

The YMCA of Snohomish County made the announcement Friday.

It is set to open in Fall 2025 at the Marysville YMCA.

The goal is to provide affordable, high-quality childcare to local families.

“This is more than just a new facility—it’s a direct extension of our mission to strengthen families and support youth development in our community,” said JJ Frank, Executive Director, of Marysville Family YMCA.

“There is a need to expand Early Childhood Education in the city of Marysville and we are looking forward to helping our community fill this need. Thanks to the collaboration of community partners, state and federal funding, and the support of our members and donors, this center will ensure that all families, regardless of financial situation, have access to the care they deserve.”

The Marysville YMCA Youth Development Center (YDC) building will be transformed into a 4-classroom facility, funded by a $2.2 million Washington State Early Learning Facilities (ELF) grant.

The new Early Learning Center aligns with the YMCA’s strategic goals to expand access to essential services, ensuring equitable opportunities for all families.

“We’re excited to bring high-quality, affordable childcare to Marysville and to provide families with the support they need to thrive,” said Megan Proost, Director of Child Care Advancement, YMCA of Snohomish County.

“This center will be a game-changer for families, offering a safe, nurturing environment that fosters early learning and development.”

For more information on YMCA child care programs, please visit ymca-snoco.org/child-care/.

