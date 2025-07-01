New hiking trail opens in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — There’s a new trail for people to enjoy in Pierce County.

The 1.6-mile extension of the Pipeline Trail opened over the weekend.

The trail now extends 5.8 miles from the Tacoma Dome into Orangegate Park.

The paved path follows the Tacoma Water Pipeline between 72nd Street East and 94th Avenue East, according to the county.

Construction began in 2023 and was completed earlier this year.

Eventually, the county says the Pipeline Trail will link the Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail in South Hill with the recently completed Pipeline Trail in Tacoma.

