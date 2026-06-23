Egypt National Team denied request to stay in Seattle before World Cup match with Iran

SEATTLE — Egypt’s national soccer team said it was denied a request to remain in Seattle ahead of its FIFA World Cup match against Iran on Friday, forcing the squad to return to Spokane after earning the country’s first-ever World Cup victory.

Team manager Ibrahim Hassan said in a statement posted to Egypt’s soccer federation website that “security authorities” rejected the team’s request to stay in Seattle following Sunday’s win over New Zealand in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Egypt had hoped to avoid additional travel before Friday’s match against Iran at Seattle Stadium, formerly known as Lumen Field.

The statement did not identify which security authority denied the request, and it remains unclear whether U.S. officials, FIFA organizers, or another entity made the decision.

Hassan said the team wanted to travel directly to Seattle “to protect the players from travel fatigue due to the large number of transfers.” Instead, FIFA arranged for the team to return to Spokane aboard a private jet. Egypt has been based in Spokane throughout the tournament, training at Gonzaga University.

The team’s complaint comes as thousands of Egyptian fans are expected to travel to the Seattle area for Friday’s match.

An island nation’s unlikely success has emerged as one of the World Cup’s best stories

Meanwhile, another World Cup story has captured the attention of soccer fans around the globe.

Cape Verde, the island nation off the coast of West Africa, has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises after earning draws against powerhouse nations Spain and Uruguay in its first two matches.

The emotional centerpiece of that story has been Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

Following the team’s opening match against Spain, the goalkeeper became emotional during a television interview while discussing his mother, who was unable to attend because she had not received a visa in time to travel to the United States.

The interview quickly spread across social media, drawing international attention and support.

In the days that followed, Cape Verde’s soccer federation, FIFA, U.S. officials, and lawmakers worked to secure travel documents for his mother. She arrived in Miami before Cape Verde’s match against Uruguay, creating a heartfelt reunion that has become one of the most widely shared moments of the tournament.

Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia on Friday. A victory would send the tournament underdogs into the World Cup knockout stage and continue one of the competition’s most compelling stories.

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