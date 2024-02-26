New FAA report highlights ‘disconnect’ at Boeing surrounding safety culture

A new report commissioned by the Federal Aviation Administration identified a long list of issues surrounding Boeing’s approach to safety.

According to the panel of experts that weighed in on the report, there is “a disconnect between Boeing’s senior management and other members of the organization on safety culture.”

It also went on to state that despite improvements to systems that allow employees to internally report issues, there are still “opportunities for retaliation to occur, particularly with regards to salary and furlough ranking.”

KIRO 7 spoke to one former Boeing employee last week, who echoed that sentiment, claiming he had been targeted by the company after raising concerns that seats in 737s were not being bolted down correctly.

The FAA report released this week laid out a series of over 50 recommendations for Boeing to enact, while pushing for the company to “develop an action plan ... that comprehensively addresses each recommendation.”

In a statement on the report, Boeing said that they “will carefully review the panel’s assessment and learn from their findings, as we continue our comprehensive efforts to improve our safety and quality programs.”

