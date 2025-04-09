New e-bike rebate programs start up in Tacoma and Washington state

TACOMA, Wash. — Starting Wednesday, Washington state residents can begin applying to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) new e-bike instant rebate program, WE-bike, which will offer approximately 10,000 e-bike rebates statewide.

In addition, the City of Tacoma will provide 450 e-bike rebates specifically for Tacoma residents living in “overburdened communities highly impacted by air quality.” According to the city, eligibility for the local rebates will align with the statewide program, and applicants only need to apply once to be automatically considered for one or both programs.

The two new e-bike rebate programs will launch on April 9, and applications will remain open until April 23 at noon.

“This program is incredibly exciting,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “I know community members are ready and will feel inspired to apply for this rebate to give an e-bike a try. We are investing significant resources in bike infrastructure and bike safety across the city. More people on bikes have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions, part of our Climate Action Plan goals, so I hope everyone will apply for this opportunity. This is a great partnership with Washington state, and we appreciate their investment in the health and safety of our community!”

Here are the details from the City of Tacoma:

Residents who qualify may receive either a $1,200 or $300 rebate, depending on household income. Rebates can be redeemed at a list of pre-approved bike shops for selected e-bike models that meet program criteria. There is a one rebate per household limit.

To qualify for a rebate, applicants must live in Washington state, be at least 16 years old, provide contact and demographic information, and have an email address. For Tacoma-specific rebates applicants must live in an overburdened community highly impacted by air quality within Tacoma.

The application portal will be open for two weeks from April 9, 2025 to April 23, 2025 at noon and will be available in English and Spanish. Due to high demand, rebates will be distributed through a raffle system after the application period closes.

The City of Tacoma hopes these e-bike rebate programs will make e-bikes more accessible and affordable, “supporting Washington residents who want to use cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.”

The City’s portion of the program is made possible through funding from the Washington State Department of Ecology as part of the Climate Commitment Act, which supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health.

Find more details, including informational community events, free classes, and how to apply at cityoftacoma.org/ebikes.

©2025 Cox Media Group