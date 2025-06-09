New DNA results raise more questions in search for Travis Decker in triple homicide case

New evidence from the crime scene is expanding the investigation into a suspected triple homicide, authorities said, as Chelan County Sheriff’s Office turned over search operations to federal authorities.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that forensic analysis of crime scene evidence is beginning to yield important insights in the search for the suspect, but has also led to new questions.

The investigation now spans hundreds of square miles, including land, water, and air searches.

Command for the ongoing search efforts was handed over to federal authorities as of 6 p.m. Sunday, with local teams stepping back for rest.

However, the sheriff’s office emphasized it remains in charge of the overall criminal investigation.

“We had reached a point where we need to rest our local resources,” CCSO said in a statement, noting that its command staff remains actively engaged in federal-led search operations.

Investigators have recovered a significant amount of evidence from the crime scene, including many of the suspect’s personal items found inside a recovered truck.

The suspect’s dog was also found and has since been turned over to a local humane society.

Forensic testing confirmed that blood samples collected from the scene included one that matched a male and another that did not come from a human.

Additional DNA and fingerprint testing is still underway.

An autopsy completed Friday also confirmed the cause of deaths as suffocation and ruled the manner of deaths a homicide.

The Chelan County coroner also confirmed the girls died the night deputies say Decker picked them up.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged public frustration over the limited release of information, but said some investigative details must be kept confidential to protect the integrity of the case.

“We appreciate the public’s patience, understanding, and cooperation during this complex and emotional investigation,” the statement read.

As federal search crews continue to work leads, CCSO investigators said they will relay any new developments that could point to the suspect’s location.

