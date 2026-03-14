New DNA evidence links suspect to 1980 murder of Everett mother

EVERETT, Wash. — After nearly 46 years, a man has been charged in the death of Susan Vesey thanks to new DNA evidence.

According to the Everett Police Department, Mitchell Gaff was charged in Snohomish County Superior Court this week.

On July 12, 1980 – Vesey was found murdered in her home on Casino Road. It was the day after her 21st birthday.

She was discovered by her husband, Ken, who had returned home after working a night shift. Vesey’s two-year-old daughter and infant son were found in the home – unharmed.

“I am so proud of our Everett Police Department for solving this murder case by utilizing advancements in DNA analysis techniques. Through perseverance, our team will crack the case even decades after the crime is committed,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. “We honor Susan’s memory as we bring this suspect to justice.”

“Our investigators strive to seek justice for victims of violent crime and hold offenders accountable.” said Everett Police Chief Robert Goetz. “We appreciate Detective Susan Logothetti’s efforts, because of which this suspect can be charged almost 50 years later.”

Gaff had previously been arrested and booked in May of 2024 by the Everett Police Department. At that time, Gaff was charged with the murder of another Everett woman, Judy Weaver, which occurred on June 2, 1984.

Gaff is currently in custody in Snohomish County.

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