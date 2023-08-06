New details revealed in fatal Lake Forest Park scooter and car crash

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — New details have been revealed in a fatal Lake Forest Park scooter and car crash.

Police said on July 31 around 8:30 p.m. there was a motorized foot scooter and car collision that happened in the 19000 block of Ballinger Way Northeast.

Police said the investigation has shown that the driver was lawfully traveling northbound on Ballinger Way Northeast, approaching the intersection of Northeast 190th Street. The scooter rider then pulled in behind a car that was facing southbound, was stopped for on-coming traffic, and was waiting to turn east to Northeast 190th Street.

The scooter rider then pulled out from behind the lawfully stopped car and went directly in front of the car traveling northbound. Police said there was no time for the driver to avoid the crash. Witnesses and both drivers stopped and tried to help the scooter rider until the Shoreline Fire Department got there.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old man from Shoreline died at the scene. Police said the driver of the car cooperated with the investigation and no drugs or alcohol were found to be involved.

Police and the Washington State Patrol are continuing to investigate.

©2023 Cox Media Group