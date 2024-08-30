New bus line connects Downtown Seattle to Central District and Madison Valley

Mark your calendars, Settle commuters: The RapidRide G Line will begin service on September 14.

Commute Seattle says the new bus-rapid transit line will connect Downtown Seattle with the Central District and Madison Valley, bringing riders closer to many cultural, culinary, and commercial destinations.

“You won’t need a car to get from the CID, First Hill or the Madison Valley to downtown Seattle, Link light rail, ferries, water taxis, and more,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a news release.

“The RapidRide G Line is a major step forward in reducing pollution and increasing opportunities for all.”

The G Line will operate 24/7 and run once every six minutes during the day, except Sundays.

Commute Seattle says the riders can expect a 16-minute ride during peak times from Madison Valley to Downtown.

According to King County Metro, the redesigned Madison St. will improve safety around schools, small businesses, libraries, and hospitals, and the project also included sidewalk repairs, new walk and bike signals, and rebuilt utilities.

Highlights of the project include:

· 21 new RapidRide bus stops

· 2 upgraded bus stops

· 4 new center-running bus stations

· 8 miles of new or replaced sidewalks

· 1 lane-miles of concrete streets

· 3 lane-miles of new asphalt

· 4 miles of new dedicated bus lanes

· 5 new signals and 36 upgraded signals

· 108 newly planted trees

©2024 Cox Media Group