New bill would regulate Flock license plate cameras across WA

The Washington state Legislature is about to start its 2026 session, and among the most important bills and topics to be discussed is the use of Flock cameras across the state.

Senator Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, introduced legislation earlier this week to regulate automatic license plate reader cameras, also known as Flock cameras, throughout Washington.

“These license plate cameras are powerful surveillance tools, and I think most people would agree there should be clear rules governing how the data collected on all of us is stored and accessed,” Trudeau said.

Flock cameras capture and store every license plate number and certain characteristics (make, model, color, unique features), creating a digital trail that law enforcement can access. Law enforcement agencies have cited Flock cameras as a useful tool for solving crimes, locating missing persons, and tracking stolen vehicles. These cameras don’t monitor driving behavior or speed.

Opponents of the use of Flock cameras cite privacy concerns. Several Democratic representatives have stated that these cameras conflict with the state’s sanctuary law. A specific instance occurred last year when a police department based in Texas accessed Washington’s Flock camera system to help search for a woman who had an abortion.

“We have a balancing act before us. We want law enforcement to have the tools they need to solve crime, but we also need to respect community surveillance concerns and ensure the use of this data aligns with our values as a state,” Trudeau said. “This bill is an effort to thread that needle. This is not about restricting law enforcement tools, this is about putting in place reasonable rules around how the data is used and accessed.”

Trudeau’s bill sets out specific guidelines for accessing and using Flock camera data. In short, access would be tightly limited, short-term, logged, and accountable. Law enforcement, parking enforcement, toll systems, and transportation agencies would have access to automatic license plate reader cameras, while immigration enforcement would be barred from access. The bill additionally wants access bans when protests or free speech gatherings are taking place.

Collecting data near protected health care facilities and immigration facilities would also be banned if this legislation passes. Schools, places of worship, courts, and food banks would be among the prohibited locations for Flock cameras.

“This issue is urgent and we need to get it right,” Trudeau said. “I expect a vigorous debate and welcome input from law enforcement, local governments, advocates, and the public, so we can come to a solution that provides true community safety for the people of Washington.”

As of September 2023, 23 states have enacted laws around the use of Flock cameras by state and local agencies.

