New bill would create fallen firefighter memorial in Olympia

Wash. — A new bill proposed by Washington State Senator Kevin Van De Wege would create a memorial to honor firefighters who die in the line of duty.

Legislation to build the memorial was passed Friday by the Senate State Government & Elections Committee. If signed into law, SB 5946 would allow the memorial to be built and maintained with funds from a ‘non-appropriated account.’

“Since the first recorded line-of-duty death in 1891, there have been just over 300 line-of-duty deaths,” said Bud Sizemore, legislative liaison for the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters. “It’s overdue to have a place on campus for volunteer and career firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and I know their families will appreciate it.”

The memorial would be built at Washington’s capital in Olympia

