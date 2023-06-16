New area code announced for the Seattle area

The “206″ is getting a new friend.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission announced Thursday a new plan to put a new area code to work in the Seattle area.

As the need for additional telephone numbers grows, the new area code, 564, will be assigned to new phone numbers once the 206 area code numbers are no longer available.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the 206 area code numbers will run out by 2025.

The Commission will develop a nine-month plan to ensure the 564 will be ready six months before the 206 numbers run out.

According to a media release, the 564 area code was originally approved in 2000 but postponed until 2017 due to phone number conservation efforts.

