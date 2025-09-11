‘Never just a bar’: Popular tavern prepares to close after 14 years

FERNDALE, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

After 14 years of service in downtown Ferndale, Outlaws Saloon will shutter its doors, the company announced via social media.

The popular northern Washington bar is located at 2023 Main Street in Ferndale. The company did not announce a specific date for its final day of service.

“From the late nights filled with laughter and live music, to the countless friendships, celebrations, and stories shared within these walls—every moment has been an unforgettable chapter in our story,” the company stated.

The Outlaws Saloon owner, Jamie, will be at the business at 4 p.m. on Monday to begin unloading the remaining inventory.

Jamie urged customers to stop by Outlaws Saloon before its closure to “make your last few memories while you can.”

“We want to thank each and every one of you who walked through our doors, raised a glass, and made this place what it was,” the company stated. “Outlaws was never just a bar—it was a family, and that’s because of YOU.”

Jamie noted there will be a final announcement ahead of the last day of Outlaws Saloon’s service.

Outlaws Saloon will provide endless games of “bum darts,” Would You Rather, and discounted pricing on its drinks and retail merchandise.

