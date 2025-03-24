Network outage impacts MultiCare’s health record system

MultiCare said it is experiencing a network outage that is affecting its electronic health records and other systems.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our patients and their families,” MultiCare said in a statement online.

MultiCare says its doctors are still able to see patients.

“Plan for your appointments as scheduled unless your provider has contacted you,” their statement said.

Emergency departments are also open and accepting patients.

KIRO 7 has reached out to MultiCare to learn more about the outage and what other systems are impacted and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.





