Nelsy Cruz, sister of former Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz, among dead in collapsed Dominican club

Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of former Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz, was among the 124 people killed after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed Tuesday, according to Dominican officials.

Cruz had managed to call President Luis Abinader from under the rubble to alert him of the disaster before later dying at a hospital, officials said.

Her death is one of the most high-profile in what is now considered one of the worst mass-casualty incidents in recent Dominican Republic history.

The collapse occurred early Tuesday at the iconic nightclub during a packed merengue concert attended by musicians, athletes, and government figures. Dust reportedly began falling from the ceiling before massive concrete slabs dropped, crushing dozens on the dance floor and injuring hundreds.

At least 250 people were hurt, and more than 145 survivors have been pulled from the wreckage. Rescuers from Puerto Rico and Israel joined the effort Wednesday, using sonar to locate what they believe may still be a living person trapped under debris.

The country’s forensic institute in Santo Domingo has become a gathering point for anguished families, many of whom are still waiting for word about loved ones. Officials have identified 54 of the dead so far and said they have released 28 bodies to relatives. At least 33 bodies remain unidentified.

“We cannot wait until nighttime!” cried one woman waiting for news. “We’re going to go crazy!”

Among the dead are prominent public figures, including MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and Dominican player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, according to the Dominican Professional Baseball League. Also killed were merengue legend Rubby Pérez, who was performing on stage when the collapse began, and saxophonist Luis Solís, who was also playing that night.

Fashion designer Martín Polanco, several Venezuelan bartenders, and an Army captain who left behind four daughters also died. Financial services firm Grupo Popular said three of its employees were among the victims, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

Pedro Martínez, a Hall of Fame pitcher, told reporters that he also has family members who are missing. “I hope our relatives appear,” he said.

Outside the National Institute of Forensic Pathology on Wednesday, relatives clutched photographs, listening tensely as officials read names aloud: “Francisco Alberto Méndez ... Rosa Herminia Pérez ... Juan Manuel Santana...”

“Here! Here!” someone shouted after recognizing a name.

Virginia Rosario was there searching for relatives. She had already learned that her sister, Rosa Herminia Pérez, had died. “I’m in a lot of pain,” she said. “I have had many moments of despair.”

Some are still searching. Kimberly Jones was looking for her godson, 45-year-old artist Osiris Blanc, who frequented the club every Monday. Her niece also remains missing.

Hospital officials said more than 20 people were still hospitalized, including at least eight in critical condition. Dr. Julio Landrón of Dr. Ney Arias Lora Trauma Hospital said five of their patients were critically injured, with fractures to the skull, pelvis, and femur.

“They spent hours—more than six, seven, eight hours—under rubble with multiple fractures and bleeding,” he said.

What caused the roof to collapse remains under investigation. The Jet Set club, known for its vibrant Monday night events and celebrity clientele, issued a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities. When asked about the last inspection of the building, the club’s spokesperson said inquiries had been forwarded to the appropriate parties.

The Ministry of Public Works referred questions to the Santo Domingo mayor’s office, which has not yet issued a statement. Mayor Carolina Mejía, however, publicly commended those offering help at the scene, including a vacationing Costa Rican rescue worker and a local man handing out coffee to rescuers and families.

Emergency director Juan Manuel Méndez pledged that the search would continue as long as there were people reported missing.

“As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here,” he said.

