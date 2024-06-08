Nearly half a million Kia owners face urgent recall, says NHTSA

Today the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall on 2020-2024 Kia Telluride.

The agency says there’s a risk the vehicles could potentially catch fire while parked or driving.

The ‘park outside’ recall impacts 462,000 vehicles.

Patrick Olsen, the Editor in Chief from Carfax says a ‘park outside’ recall is rare and urgent. “Because there’s a potential problem with the switch that powers the front seat it can get stuck. And that creates a fire risk,” said Olsen.

Patrick says the warning to owners is to literally park away from structures because of the fear of fires.

According to the NHTSA website, Kia will contact owners starting July 30th, but you can call the automaker now.

To fix the issue, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge.

“Consumers can always check to see if their car has an unfixed recall by going to carfax.com/recall, plug in your vehicle identification number or even your license plate information. And we will tell you immediately for free whether or not your car has unfixed recall,” said Olsen.

