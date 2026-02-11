Near-perfect February weather awaits Seahawks victory parade

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

he weather for the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade through downtown Seattle on Wednesday simply could not be much better for this time of year.

As the parade group organizes at Lumen Field shortly after sunrise, some morning fog will hang around the stadium with cool temperatures in the lower 40s. As the parade begins near 11 a.m. and starts moving north along 4th Avenue, temperatures will begin their slow warm-up, reaching the mid-40s by noon.

Most of the remaining fog and clouds are expected to clear for near full sunshine by afternoon, with highs climbing to near 50 degrees as the parade ends near Seattle Center.

The 2014 Super Bowl victory parade

In 2014, following the Seahawks ‘ first-ever Super Bowl win against the Denver Broncos with a score of 43 to 8, a victory parade was held in downtown Seattle.

That day also involved plenty of sunshine but frigid conditions. Temperatures struggled to reach the freezing mark.

Over an estimated 700,000 people attended the parade and celebration in (then named) CenturyLink Field, braving the cold.

If attending the victory parade

“Be sure to wear layers to stay warm along the parade route. Given the sunshine, also have sunglasses handy as well as a brimmed hat to help shade your eyes.

I volunteer with Emergency Management Group-Washington (EMGWA) as their staff meteorologist. EMGWA will be helping the City of Seattle with the victory parade event. I will be providing situational awareness and weather support, including weather forecast and current conditions shared with Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, and other agency support staff, plus with the over 200 volunteers that will be serving along the parade route.

Have fun and be safe! Go Super Bowl Champion Hawks!!

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

