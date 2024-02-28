Near 40k customers temporarily without power on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Most of Whidbey Island is without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the Puget Sound Energy outage website.

From Deception Pass to the southern tip, outages are spread across the island.

According to PSE, the outages started to be reported just after 1 p.m. and some are reportedly caused by trees and vegetation.

The average time for restoration is estimated to be 3:30 p.m.

By 2 p.m., the center of the island regained power, mostly between Fort Casey and Green Bank.

By 2:30 p.m., most of the island’s power was restored.

©2024 Cox Media Group