NE 145th St. overpass in Shoreline will be closed for nearly two weeks

SHORELINE, Wash. — Construction on the Northeast 145th Street overpass in Shoreline is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m., marking the start of a total closure expected to last through the end of March.

The project is part of phase one of the Northeast 145th Corridor Project and includes the installation of two new roundabouts.

The current phase of work focuses on building a roundabout on the east side of the overpass, while the roundabout on the west side has been completed. The upcoming closures are required to finish the roundabout on the east side.

Shoreline city officials stated that the project is designed to address traffic flow and safety at the Interstate 5 interchange, though the work will require significant detours for local commuters and residents.

The closure includes:

The entire Northeast 145th Street overpass

The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to 145th Street

5th, 6th and 8th Avenues Northeast at 145th Street

Several access points will remain available during the construction period:

The southbound I-5 on-ramp at 145th Street

The southbound I-5 off-ramp, though drivers using that exit will only be permitted to travel west, or return onto southbound I-5

The northbound I-5 on-ramp and Sound Transit’s Shoreline South light rail station will remain open, but must be accessed from the north side, as the south side will be closed.

Eric Bratton, a representative for the City of Shoreline, provided specific guidance for drivers to avoid neighborhood congestion.

He stated that the city is encouraging people not to use side streets for cut-through traffic because it decreases safety.

“North-sound, we’d like you to use Meridian, or we’d like you to use 15th Street,” Bratton said. “Then your east-west detour routes are 130th or 155th.”

One local business owner expressed concern regarding the potential for reduced customer traffic during the two-week shutdown.

Mayheli Barrera, who operates the food truck Taqueria El Cerrito with her husband, noted that their business has already seen a dip in customers recently.

“So, with the little customers that we have…and then with this, it’s definitely going to affect us in some way,” Barrera said.

Residents living near the construction site also questioned the necessity of the project and the associated costs of detouring.

Christopher Palmer, a nearby resident, said he was surprised to learn of the total closure and expressed skepticism regarding the new traffic patterns.

“What is it with these roundabouts?” Palmer said. “Traffic was just fine the way that it was.”

Palmer also noted that the longer detour routes would increase fuel consumption, which isn’t ideal with high gas prices right now. “$6.50, $7 a gallon, I mean, it’s ridiculous,” Palmer said.

Bratton explained the city’s reasoning for the design change. “So safety improves when you have a roundabout,” Bratton said. “It really does help the flow of traffic.”

Westbound travel over the Northeast 145th Street overpass is expected to remain restricted until April 10. Drivers are encouraged to monitor local traffic updates for any changes to the construction schedule.

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