Navy proposes to bring next-gen aircraft carrier to NBK-Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The U.S. Navy has proposed to station the new USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in 2029.

The USS JFK is proposed to replace the USS Nimitz which is currently homeported at NBK-Bremerton and is scheduled to be decommissioned next year, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy says NBK-Bremerton will begin electrical upgrades in 2026 to support the newer generation USS JFK.

The USS Nimitz was commissioned in 1975 and has been deployed to conflicts around the world. It is the Navy’s longest-serving aircraft carrier and has been homeported in Bremerton since 2015, according to the U.S. Navy

The USS John F. Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier to honor the 35th president and has yet to be commissioned. The original USS JFK was decommissioned in 2007, according to the U.S. Navy





