Navy helicopter crew rescues two men stranded by floodwaters east of Fall City

A Search and Rescue crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island airlifted two men to safety Wednesday after floodwaters isolated them east of Fall City, according to officials at NAS Whidbey Island.

The rescue happened Dec. 10 as Western Washington continued dealing with widespread flooding from a series of storms.

The two men — a 71-year-old who had climbed onto the roof of his car and a 31-year-old who had taken refuge in a tree — were found in separate locations but in similarly rising water.

Both were unable to reach safety on their own as conditions worsened.

State authorities contacted the Navy unit after determining that local rescue crews could not access either man because of the flooding and debris.

The Whidbey-based Search and Rescue team launched one of its MH-60S helicopters to reach the stranded men.

NAS Whidbey Island’s SAR unit operates three MH-60S aircraft that primarily support search-and-rescue and medical evacuation needs for service members assigned to the installation’s squadrons, including EA-18G units.

Under the National Search and Rescue Plan, the unit may also assist civilian agencies when military operations allow and when other rescue resources cannot respond.

Those missions are typically coordinated through the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center for inland rescues and through the U.S. Coast Guard for aeronautical or maritime cases.

Wednesday’s callout came through the state.

This year, NAS Whidbey’s SAR crews have conducted 36 missions, including three medical evacuations, two searches and 28 rescues.

Officials did not release additional details about the condition of the two rescued men but said both were safely brought out of the flooded area by the Navy crew.

