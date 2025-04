SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews are evacuating a one-block radius of the Madrona neighborhood due to a natural gas leak.

The leak was reported around 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Cherry Street and 34th Ave.

Crews say the leak is coming from a two-inch gas line.

Avoid the area while crews evacuate buildings.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.





