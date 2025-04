A natural gas leak was found in a parking garage near 7th Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle early Sunday morning, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) posted on X.

As a safety precaution, SFD and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) evacuated the garage and the rest of the building above.

No injuries were reported and PSE secured the natural gas lines as Seattle Fire ventilated the building.

