National restaurant chain introduces kid-friendly app

Chick-fil-A introduced “Chick-fil-A Play” a new app designed to entertain parents and kids with original content.

On Monday, the third-largest fast-food restaurant announced the launch of a new family-friendly app providing entertainment for all ages.

“Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

Chick-fil-A said the app will include:

WATCH: Original Animated Shows — Enter Evergreen Hills and enjoy playful new adventures with the animated Chick-fil-A Cows – all intentionally designed in landscape format to be watched together, either cast to a TV or through a tablet.

LISTEN: Original Scripted Podcasts — Kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between.

PLAY: Games, Jokes and Conversation Starters — Get the whole family talking - and laughing - together, whether at home or on the go.

CREATE: Video-Based Recipes and Kid-Friendly Crafts — Get creative with all the family with plenty of ways to experiment in the kitchen or through fun arts and crafts everyone can enjoy!

READ: E-books and Interactive Stories — Designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere.

The app will launch on November 18 and be available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

