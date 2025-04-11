National Park Service offering Free Fee Day on April 19

To start off National Park Week, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks on Saturday, April 19, the National Park Service (NPS) says.

This includes Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks, which usually cost $30 for a vehicle pass, according to the NPS website.

National Park Week is from April 19 to 27 and will celebrate the history of the country’s national parks and encourage others to visit some of the more than 400 sites within the U.S. and its territories.

Mount Rainier National Park advised that some park roads and facilities are closed for the winter season, and all vehicles are required to carry chains until May 1, the park posted on Facebook.

For more information on National Park Week, visit nps.gov

