PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County hit-and-run crash injured a father of five who was riding a motorcycle he had just bought an hour earlier.

Dash camera footage, shared by a witness, captured the crash on 108th Street South in Parkland Tuesday night.

‘My hands were shaking’: Pierce County hit-and-run crash leaves father of 5 injured

The video was time-stamped at 8:25 p.m.

The video showed a vehicle slamming into a motorcyclist and speeding off.

“I was honestly just scared,” said Kristopher Brady. “He could’ve ultimately ended my life right here.”

KIRO 7 News discovered new surveillance video from a nearby business capturing the dark-colored vehicle speeding on Croft Street South for a few blocks.

Brady said he had purchased the motorcycle an hour before the wreck happened.

“You (driver) didn’t even care to stop, check if I was alright, give me a phone to call somebody, call the ambulance, call the police,” he said. “It’s a bad feeling. It makes me angry. I just want whoever it is to get caught so they don’t do this to somebody else.”

A few neighbors, who live near the intersection, said crashes happen frequently on the road.

“There is a lot more crashes. I don’t think people are realizing and paying attention to their surroundings,” said Ashleigh McConnell, a neighbor. “They happen often quite a bit.”

“Pay attention more and think about other people’s families,” she added.

Brady said he was doing okay, but he was left with cuts, bruises, and a sprained ankle.

The father, who has five children at home, urged other drivers to be more cautious.

“You got to watch out because you never know what life you could end up taking, and what damage you could do to somebody’s family,” he said. “Pay attention. Pay attention to the drivers. Pay attention to your surroundings, like I said, you never know how you could impact someone’s life.”

Brady told KIRO 7 News he filed a report with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re currently waiting for more details from deputies.

