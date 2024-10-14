Murder suspect who allegedly ambushed victim makes preliminary appearance in Island County

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Island County Superior Court judge has found probable cause to put Bartlett on trial for murder and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

On Saturday, Brett Bartlett made his initial appearance in court via telephone on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a gun that left one person dead.

Around 1423 on October 11, the Island County Sheriff’s Office answered calls of a shooting in Cerullo Drive in Oak Harbor.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot to death.

Paramedics at the scene were not able to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, witnesses told detectives that 38-year-old Brett Bartlett, who also lives in the residence, ambushed the victim as he opened his door and fired 6 shots at the victim.

According to Island County Sheriff’s Office, the witnesses were able to wrestle the rifle away from Bartlett and hold him until deputies arrived.

Bartlett was arrested and is now held on $1 million bail pending trial.





©2024 Cox Media Group