Murder suspect arrested on Ballard Bridge while drawbridge was open

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle police arrested a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant Tuesday night on the Ballard Bridge while the bridge was open.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man climbing over a pedestrian gate that blocks foot traffic on the side of the bridge, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

According to police, the man initially gave officers a false name that matched someone with a felony assault warrant, but he denied being that person. Using a mobile fingerprint reader, officers identified the man.

“Police discovered that he was currently wanted by the WA State Department of Corrections for a 2nd Degree Murder warrant for Escaping Community Custody, as he ‘absconded from house arrest,’ according to the police report,” police stated in a blotter post.

After being handcuffed, police said the man tried to get away, but officers caught him.

Officers reported finding methamphetamine and a meth pipe on him.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group