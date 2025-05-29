Murder charges filed for 2 suspects in Pioneer Square nightclub mass shooting

SEATTLE — Two men are being held on $5 million bail for their alleged involvement in a shooting outside a Pioneer Square nightclub that killed three and critically injured one.

On May 17, Seattle police responded to a shooting with multiple injuries outside the Omh nightclub.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

KCMEO has identified the victims as:

Keilani Renae Harris, 19 of Seattle

Briaun Keith Dinish-Lomelli, 27 of Seattle

August Alfred Lastrappe, 24 of Seattle

All died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jamarquel Williams, 24, and Hakeem Dowdy, 25, in connection to the shooting. A third shooter is sought.

According to court documents, they went in the club and then waited outside for 20 minutes for someone, though the documents did not specify who.

The person who was shot and sent to the hospital was familiar with one or both of the suspects, according to court documents, though it’s unclear if he was the target.

The pair have been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Defendant’s act of violence is extreme and illustrates his danger to the community. Defendant executed a premeditated killing, with no concern for the safety of others. Defendant is a risk of interfering with the administration of justice,” court documents said.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $5 million for each man.

