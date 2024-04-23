Multiple victims of human trafficking rescued

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent successful operation to rescue seven victims of human trafficking.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) worked together with local organizations on-site to ensure any victims received the support and resources needed.

During the same operation, a 43-year-old male from Ferndale was arrested for attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor, felony communicating with a minor, and attempted distribution to persons under the age of eighteen. Police say he was arrested after attempting to arrange commercial sex services and bring marijuana to a minor.

Upon his arrest, the man was found to be in custody of numerous sex toys, lubricant, condoms, marijuana, and $625 in cash.

The operation was conducted with participation from the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, Bellingham Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), King County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, and the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

To report any information about human trafficking, child sexual abuse, or the trafficking in child sexual abuse material, call the HSI Tipline at 877-447-4847.

©2024 Cox Media Group