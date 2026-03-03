Multiple vehicle crash blocks I-5 in Kent, expect delays

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a multiple vehicle crash is blocking all but one southbound lane of Interstate 5 in Kent.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the crash happened just before 12 pm on southbound I-5 near 272nd Street in Kent, and four lanes are blocked.

UPDATE: Incident response, state troopers, and emergency responders are on the scene of the collision on I-5 SB near 272nd Street in Kent. Four lanes are currently blocked.



Expect delays in that area. https://t.co/yM9SYeA3lB pic.twitter.com/Q6PgJpwOfs — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 3, 2026

WSP says there are multiple vehicles involved and injuries.

#CollisionAlert SB I-5 near S. 272nd. A multiple vehicle injury collision is blocking all but the right lane. Expect delays through the area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 3, 2026

WSP says tow trucks are on the way and troopers are attempting to clear more lanes, but to expect delays in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2026 Cox Media Group