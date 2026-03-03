Local

Multiple vehicle crash blocks I-5 in Kent, expect delays

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Multiple vehicle crash blocks I-5 in Kent, expect delays
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a multiple vehicle crash is blocking all but one southbound lane of Interstate 5 in Kent.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the crash happened just before 12 pm on southbound I-5 near 272nd Street in Kent, and four lanes are blocked.

WSP says there are multiple vehicles involved and injuries.

WSP says tow trucks are on the way and troopers are attempting to clear more lanes, but to expect delays in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read