Multiple homes burned in 3-alarm fire on Erlands Point, north of Bremerton

ERLANDS POINT, Wash. — Multiple homes were burned in a 3-alarm fire that began just before noon on Erlands Point.

Central Kitsap fire crews were called out to Erlands Beach Loop Northwest for smoke coming from a home. Once firefighters began to arrive the call was quickly upgraded to 2 alarms because of the danger to nearby structures.

The fire spread to a two-car garage and the call was upgraded to 3 alarms. The fire then spread to a second home.

Firefighters inside the second home became trapped when the ceiling collapsed. A Mayday was called but fortunately the firefighters were able to free themselves and get out of the home unharmed.

Firefighters call a Mayday when a firefighter is trapped, injured or missing.

After that, firefighters began a defensive attack on the fire. During a defensive attack, a fire is fought from the outside of the building, keeping firefighters safe in a dangerous fire situation.

Making the scene more dangerous was the heavy black smoke being created by the fire. The smoke caused an air pollution concern and ‘non-suppression personnel’ were moved further away from the fire.

There was also a natural gas leak during the fire. Cascade Natural Gas crews were called in to monitor the leak. It is not clear if the leak may have caused the fire or if it occurred after the fire started.

The fire was also causing an ecological concern as there was a danger of runoff entering Dyes Inlet. Barriers called “pigs” were placed at the shoreline to prevent that. The Department of Ecology was notified as a precaution.

Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

In addition to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, units from Poulsbo Fire, Bremerton Fire, Navy Region Northwest, South Kitsap Fire & Rescue and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

©2024 Cox Media Group